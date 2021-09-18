Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gathers for September meeting

Marta Calhoun, scheduling coordinator, reported that Lt. Ed Watts of the FPD will speak at the November meeting on keeping seniors safe. Beth Radtke, publicity coordinator, reported that the group had 167 pounds of rice and ramen noodles collected at the last drive-thru for LifeHouse/Low Income.

School supplies collected at the September meeting will be donated to the Presbyterian Church for the summer lunch back pack program. The next drive thru will be Oct. 13 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. at Norma Register’s house. The item collected will be pasta sauce for Low Income. November general meeting item will be cereals.

Norma Register, holiday meals coordinator, thanked the group for their donations this year to make the increase number of holiday meals possible. Ruth Register, DAV coordinator, reported that everything is ready for Christmas deliveries for veterans in care centers. The group will be keeping in contact with the care centers as to what their procedures will be about entering their facilities. Volunteers will be needed to make deliveries.

Shonda Shirley, CHAD giving campaign coordinator, updated everyone on how the giving campaign is going and the importance of returning their giving envelopes. Carol Martin, historical coordinator, brought one of the historical books she keeps for the organization for viewing by the members.