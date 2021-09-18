Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gathers for September meeting

FAARSP met for its general meeting at noon Sept. 8 at the Congregational Church. Social distancing and masks were required and members brought their own sack lunches. In order to ensure greatest possible safety for members, the meeting was kept at a 75 minute maximum.
While members were eating, Brad Dahl of FPS spoke to the group about the upcoming school bond issue. School board member Jon Ludvigsen also helped supply information and answer questions.
Shonda Shirley talked to members who were there about the importance of the CHAD giving campaign as being an investment for the future. CHAD represents 23 top charities in the state. FAARSP has had eight straight years of increased giving. Justin Daughtery of Autism Action Partnership talked about the commitment of Fremont schools to the Circle of Friends program and their relationship with CHAD.
The annual memorial service for members who had passed away this year was held. Wanda Samson presided over the ceremony with members participating at designated times. Members lost were Alma Totusek, Vlasta Kavan, Ruby Hartmann, Cheryl Lamb, Virginia Livingston and Karen Moore.
Split the pot was won by Nola Cox who donated her winning share back to the scholarship fund.
Linda Betkie, communication director, presented the minutes to the membership for approval. Samson, financial director, also presented her financial report for approval. She informed the membership of the association’s numbers with new members joining and several more possible new members looking into it.
Marta Calhoun, scheduling coordinator, reported that Lt. Ed Watts of the FPD will speak at the November meeting on keeping seniors safe. Beth Radtke, publicity coordinator, reported that the group had 167 pounds of rice and ramen noodles collected at the last drive-thru for LifeHouse/Low Income.
School supplies collected at the September meeting will be donated to the Presbyterian Church for the summer lunch back pack program. The next drive thru will be Oct. 13 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. at Norma Register’s house. The item collected will be pasta sauce for Low Income. November general meeting item will be cereals.
Norma Register, holiday meals coordinator, thanked the group for their donations this year to make the increase number of holiday meals possible. Ruth Register, DAV coordinator, reported that everything is ready for Christmas deliveries for veterans in care centers. The group will be keeping in contact with the care centers as to what their procedures will be about entering their facilities. Volunteers will be needed to make deliveries.
Shonda Shirley, CHAD giving campaign coordinator, updated everyone on how the giving campaign is going and the importance of returning their giving envelopes. Carol Martin, historical coordinator, brought one of the historical books she keeps for the organization for viewing by the members.
Martin also reported that Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers to bring snacks to their workers. Little information was given to the group by Habitat to be able to fill their needs.
Members of the association who are veterans were thanked for their service as Patriots Day was coming up. Larry Marvin and Bob Kroenke were thanked for their service to our country and association. New membership calendars will go to print this next week to be ready for the November general meeting. Delivery of school treats to staff as a thank you are on hold waiting to hear back from administration on building protocol because of COVID. Members were encouraged to get their COVID vaccination and flu shot.
FAARSP last January were asked by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to help with a historical project which involved the preservation of the history of the DAV Chapter 18 of Fremont. After 8 ½ months of hard work, the DAV was gifted the finished project by the FAARSP.
The final project was six volumes containing the 65+ years of history of the DAV 18 of Fremont to be preserved for future generations. Three DAV 18 commanders were in attendance to receive the gift: Russell Robinson, RJ Riggs and Al Martinez. Association members who finished working on the project were Betkie, Sandra Hansen, Laree Skelton and Ruth Register.
Betkie told the commanders that the time and effort on the project was a small sacrifice compared to the sacrifices made by our veterans.
The meeting adjourned at 1 p.m.