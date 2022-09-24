Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

The September meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel was held at the congregational church.

A luncheon was served to the members by the church LIFT ladies. The speaker for the meeting was Mike Sindelar of Lincoln Premium Poultry. It was interesting to hear about the impact this company has in many facets of its organization on the community and area.

FAARSP had its memorial service to honor the three members lost this last year. Celebrated members were Verona Anderson, Iva Johnson and Jan Hinds.

Communication director, Linda Betkie, presented the minutes which were approved as printed. Betkie also read the thank you notes that were received. The 50th anniversary committee continues to work on activities throughout the year to celebrate.

Financial director, Wanda Samson, presented the financial report which was approved. Samson also updated the members on the association’s membership status.

Coordinators’ updates were made by each who were in attendance at the meeting.

Marta Calhoun reported that author Julia Cook will be the next speaker. Beth Radtke reported that both donations from the general meetings and drive-thru program continue to have positive results. Rosie Vogt reminded members to keep track of their volunteer hours – both service and youth.

Norma Register thanked the members for their continued support of the holiday meal fund collection. Ruth Register asked members to get signed up for their choices of care center to help deliver Christmas bags and valentines goodies for their veterans.

Shonda Shirley passed out CHAD forms for this years Combined Health Agencies Drive. This will be the 10th year of support by FAARSP members. Last year’s total was $17,048. Carol Martin brought one of her historical works for the association to view.

Sharon Carlson, as part of the 50th anniversary activities, presented a short story of a memory of the past. This brought back great memories, especially with the zinger about the association president.

Johnny Halladay won the split the pot and donated his share back to the scholarship fund. Martin won the free lunch. Wendy Brenner won the drawing for the $50 gift certificate to the Fremont Meat Market.

Brenner had her creation on display for The Bridge’s holiday auction. Brenner was voted to complete another project for next year’s auction. She will deliver the item to The Bridge.

FAARSP will again be working with the Salvation Army ringing bells.

The Learning Center will again gather and pack chocolates for care center veterans’ Christmas bags and valentines goodies. Parker’s Cookies will again furnish cookies for the same veterans’ deliveries.