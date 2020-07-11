Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Meetings of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel have been canceled for the last three meetings due to the COVID-19 virus. Even though members can’t meet yet, they continue their work.
Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year. Both winners were from Fremont High School. They are Hope Hansen and Madison Schleicher. The group’s outstanding service award member has been selected but not notified yet. Presentation will come later.
The Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) giving campaign is in progress, being done through the mail. The association is in its eighth year of giving support for those fighting devastating diseases. The association also is hoping to see an eighth straight year of increased giving from its members. Those members who have not returned their donation sheet yet should try to get this taken care of as soon as possible. This will help us close the books on another successful campaign.
The group is in its new and renew membership drive which is usually July through September. Dues for the year are $27.50 for renewal, $22.50 for new members and $12.50 for members 85 and over. The association welcomes new member Diane Harnisch to the group. Members will greet her officially when they can get together.
Wanda Samson, financial director, is in the process of collecting dues from all members old and new. New members are always welcome.
Members have been asked to help with needed supplies for the Christmas bag project for the veterans in care centers. Large print word search books are needed for this year’s bags. Those willing to help out may drop them off at 2832 N. Belvedere Ave. in Fremont. There is a blue tote on the front porch to place them in. The association will have members sign up for deliveries of the bags later when it finds out how things will be handled at the care centers.
Election of new officers is on hold. Present officers are continuing their work until an election can take place. Officers whose terms are up are: President, Ruth Register, and Communication Director, Kathy Cahill and Mary Jane Thulin. Anyone wishing to run for one of these offices or make a nomination should contact Ruth.
