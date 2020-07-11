Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel have been canceled for the last three meetings due to the COVID-19 virus. Even though members can’t meet yet, they continue their work.

Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year. Both winners were from Fremont High School. They are Hope Hansen and Madison Schleicher. The group’s outstanding service award member has been selected but not notified yet. Presentation will come later.

The Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) giving campaign is in progress, being done through the mail. The association is in its eighth year of giving support for those fighting devastating diseases. The association also is hoping to see an eighth straight year of increased giving from its members. Those members who have not returned their donation sheet yet should try to get this taken care of as soon as possible. This will help us close the books on another successful campaign.

The group is in its new and renew membership drive which is usually July through September. Dues for the year are $27.50 for renewal, $22.50 for new members and $12.50 for members 85 and over. The association welcomes new member Diane Harnisch to the group. Members will greet her officially when they can get together.