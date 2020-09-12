Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel held its September meeting at the Congregational church. This was the first in-person general meeting since January because of COVID and was scheduled to be approximately one hour.
A memorial service was held to honor the five members who passed away this last year. The outstanding service award was presented to Vernelle Werblow for everything she has done. Rhoda Holstein, Cindy Tranmer and Carol Martin served on the selection committee.
Election of officers took place for the next two-year term. Ruth Register was re-elected as president. Linda Betkie was elected to become the new communication director. The group thanks Mary Jane Thulin and Kathy Cahill for their excellent past service in this position. Nola Cox immediately installed the new officers.
Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. The membership voted to give a third $1,000 scholarship this coming year to an area high school senior.
Register gave updates to members on the following activities and projects of the association.
Wendy Brenner and Marta Calhoun completed the craft project for the Bridge Holiday Auction. Three drive-thru collections took place for donation items to LifeHouse and Salvation Army. Members are waiting to see what the Salvation Army is going to do about bell ringers because of COVID. FHS student council will again help the FAARSP members by collecting and bagging the chocolates for their care center veterans’ Christmas bag program.
The membership calendar is close to being ready to go to print. Parker’s Custom Cookies will again supply cookies for the veterans’ Christmas bags. How and when the veterans’ Christmas bags will be delivered this year will be determined by the care centers’ rules because of the virus.
CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) pledge forms were due. The group now has had eight straight years of pledge increases and the number of donors for FAARSP. Membership was informed of a used stamp collection program used for hobby therapy for wounded veterans. Martin will work with Habitat for Humanity to clarify some questions about snacks for their workers and get back to the group.
Communication with the membership will continue as to future meetings and ongoing activities/projects during these uncertain times as members stay safe while still serving. New members are always welcomed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.