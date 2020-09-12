Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel held its September meeting at the Congregational church. This was the first in-person general meeting since January because of COVID and was scheduled to be approximately one hour.

A memorial service was held to honor the five members who passed away this last year. The outstanding service award was presented to Vernelle Werblow for everything she has done. Rhoda Holstein, Cindy Tranmer and Carol Martin served on the selection committee.

Election of officers took place for the next two-year term. Ruth Register was re-elected as president. Linda Betkie was elected to become the new communication director. The group thanks Mary Jane Thulin and Kathy Cahill for their excellent past service in this position. Nola Cox immediately installed the new officers.

Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. The membership voted to give a third $1,000 scholarship this coming year to an area high school senior.

Register gave updates to members on the following activities and projects of the association.