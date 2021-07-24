Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saggau and Vogt reminded members to keep track of their volunteer hours. Norma Register reported on the change collection for this year’s holiday meals. Norma presented Samson five $100 bills. The association will be able to help support 13 families this year, up from 10 last year.

Ruth Register reported on deliveries of Christmas bags and valentine treats to nine care centers. Members are looking forward to their visits with the veterans. Shonda Shirley reminded members to pick up their envelopes for the CHAD charity giving campaign.

Members were reminded to get their membership paid for this year. Regular membership is $27.50. A reminder to the membership to keep Betkie and Samson updated on any changes in their personal information so it will be correct in the new membership calendar when they come out.

Brenner presented the craft project she made as the donation for The Bridge holiday fundraiser. FAARSP supports The Bridge. The association will be looking into starting its treats to the schools again. This project has been on hold for two years. Samson volunteered to make a delivery to the group’s honorary members in care centers, etc.