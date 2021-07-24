Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Retired School Personnel
The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel meeting held on July 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church was called to order by President Ruth Register. Guests were introduced and team Katie was recognized for serving a wonderful salad lunch.
Scholarship winners were recognized and awarded their certificates. Both winners were from Fremont High School this year. Wanda Samson read the testimonials for each winner. Shannon Engel and Katelyn Johnson both thanked FAARSP for selecting them.
Jo Mitteis was honored with this year’s Outstanding Service Award for work within the association and community. After reviewing the nominations, Rhoda Holstine, Nancy Morris and Rosanne Placek made their selection.
Ruth Register made several presentations to members for their work within the association. Certificates went to Holstine, Wendy Brenner, Carol Martin, Andy Bongiovanni, Beth Radtke, Samson, Rosie Vogt, Mary Saggau, Norma Register, Mitteis, Sandra Hansen, Laree Skelton and Linda Betkie.
Split the pot was won by Hansen. Bongiovanni won the free lunch and Jane Hall came away with a free membership for next year.
Minutes and financial reports were both approved. The group had its third member pass away this year.
Saggau and Vogt reminded members to keep track of their volunteer hours. Norma Register reported on the change collection for this year’s holiday meals. Norma presented Samson five $100 bills. The association will be able to help support 13 families this year, up from 10 last year.
Ruth Register reported on deliveries of Christmas bags and valentine treats to nine care centers. Members are looking forward to their visits with the veterans. Shonda Shirley reminded members to pick up their envelopes for the CHAD charity giving campaign.
Members were reminded to get their membership paid for this year. Regular membership is $27.50. A reminder to the membership to keep Betkie and Samson updated on any changes in their personal information so it will be correct in the new membership calendar when they come out.
Brenner presented the craft project she made as the donation for The Bridge holiday fundraiser. FAARSP supports The Bridge. The association will be looking into starting its treats to the schools again. This project has been on hold for two years. Samson volunteered to make a delivery to the group’s honorary members in care centers, etc.
The next donation drive-thru will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Norma Register’s house. The items needed are Ramen noodles and rice. Radtke was thanked for stepping up to accept the publicity coordinator job. A new selection committee will be contacted to serve for next year. Holstine agreed to chair the committee.
Because of COVID-19, each church meeting place has its own rules. Members follow them for the safety and health of everyone involved.
The Sept. 8 meeting will be at the Congregational Church at noon. Because of their present rules, no luncheon can be served. Membership voted to brown bag their own lunch for this meeting. Members are encouraged to wear red, white and blue for Patriots Day. Low Income donation items will be school supplies.
The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel is always accepting new members. It is a volunteer and serviced-based organization striving to improve and make a difference in its communities where possible. For more information, contact Ruth Register at 402-317-1295 or Samson at 402-459-5217.