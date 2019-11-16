The November meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel was held at the United Methodist church. Members participated in a silent auction to raise funds for two yearly projects of holiday meals and the scholarship fund.
Six cards were signed by members to be taken to the group’s honorary members with some lotion, who are in area care centers. This is in honor of American Education Week.
Jan Lutz and Jan Pebley spoke to the group about the Make a Wish Foundation. A freewill donation of over $400 was collected for the foundation.
Split the Pot winner and winner of the free lunch were announced. Mary Saggau presented the Remembering a Time in the Past short story.
Ruth Register reported on the final donation amount of $11,066 by members for the Combined Health Agencies Drive yearly project. This was the seventh straight year of donation increases. Minutes and financial report were approved.
New membership calendars were available for pick up by members. New pinnies (identification pullovers) with blue with white writing will help members be identified by the community while working at community events.
Wanda Samson informed the membership that FAARSP was awarded both the membership increase awards from the state. Janet Kletke collected volunteer names for their shifts on Nov. 21 to ring bells for the Salvation Army.
Members continued to sign up to deliver Christmas bags to veterans in the area care centers during the first two weeks in December. Fremont High school Student Council will have 200 bags of chocolate candy packed to be used for veterans’ Christmas and Valentine's Day gifts. Parkers Cookies will be providing cookies for veterans’ bags also. Members continue to supply area schools with treats as a thank you.
The membership was also approached about sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive. The group thought it might be possible to do in the spring.
Information was given out about Uniquely Yours Stability winter coat drive and giveaway as well as the Festival of Hope Auction for The Bridge.
A large pile of dry cereals, oatmeal, pancake, and waffle mixes were collected and donated to the Life House/Low Income. A holiday prize drawing was held to thank members for all they have done all year.
The next meeting will be Jan. 8, 2020, at Calvary Methodist Church. Members will celebrate everyone's birthday with cake and ice cream. Valentine's will be made for veterans. The next donation item will be Kleenex.