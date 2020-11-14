Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Retired School Personnel

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met at the United Methodist Church for their shortened COVID November meeting. Masks and social distancing were required. Minutes and financial reports were approved. Three thank you notes were read.

Coordinators and committee chair were called upon to report activities. Janet Kletke reported that the group would not be doing bell ringing this year. They will evaluate the situation for next year. Norma Register reported that members collected enough funds to support 10 Adopt a Family meals this year.

Veterans’ Christmas bags delivery will proceed differently this year. There will be minimal contact with the bags and safety drop off procedures to the care centers.

The CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) giving campaign netted $16,720.10 this year. This is the eighth straight year of increases. Members were reminded of the volunteer project of Stamps for the Wounded. Members collect used stamps for hobbies for veterans.

Communication will continue to be a priority with meeting bulletins being mailed out to all members after a meeting.