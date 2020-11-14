Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Retired School Personnel
The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met at the United Methodist Church for their shortened COVID November meeting. Masks and social distancing were required. Minutes and financial reports were approved. Three thank you notes were read.
Coordinators and committee chair were called upon to report activities. Janet Kletke reported that the group would not be doing bell ringing this year. They will evaluate the situation for next year. Norma Register reported that members collected enough funds to support 10 Adopt a Family meals this year.
Veterans’ Christmas bags delivery will proceed differently this year. There will be minimal contact with the bags and safety drop off procedures to the care centers.
The CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) giving campaign netted $16,720.10 this year. This is the eighth straight year of increases. Members were reminded of the volunteer project of Stamps for the Wounded. Members collect used stamps for hobbies for veterans.
Communication will continue to be a priority with meeting bulletins being mailed out to all members after a meeting.
New membership calendars have been printed and were ready to be picked up at the meeting. Members were reminded to report any personal changes of information to Linda Betkie and Wanda Samson. Methodist Fremont Health asked to pass on information about their foundation’s program called Clothing Closet.
Member Vernelle Werblow will be celebrating her 97th birthday on Nov. 26. Ruth Register reported on information that had been received from the state association level.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13. With a priority on the health and safety of their members concerning COVID and flu this winter, the meeting will be analyzed as the time gets closer whether to have it or not. Members were asked to start making their veterans valentines at home in case they are not able to have the January meeting. The meeting was adjourned by Ruth Register.
