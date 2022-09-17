Around Fremont: Lewis-Clark Chapter of DAR commemorating Constitution Week

September 17, 2022, marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States.

Lewis-Clark Chapter, DAR, commemorates this anniversary in a variety of ways. Usually a Constitution Week display is shared with the community at Keene Memorial Library, but this year the display will be in the window of the MainStreet Fremont Office at 529 N. Main St., Fremont.

The display will feature a copy of the Howard Chandler Christy painting, “The Signing of the Constitution,” and a Constitution Week Proclamation signed by Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

Requests have been delivered to MainStreet headquarters and First State Bank, asking that they post messages pertaining to Constitution Week on their electronic signs, and spot announcements regarding the Constitution have been sent to radio station KHUB.

It has been the tradition of the Lewis-Clark Chapter to share books, posters and educational materials about the Constitution with local schools. Because the chapter has members from surrounding towns, this year the chapter has shared those materials with Scribner-Snyder Elementary School.

In addition, the Constitution Week press release from the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, has been sent to area newspapers.

The culmination of Lewis-Clark Constitution Week activities will be the dedication of a marker at Fremont’s Veterans Park, to honor all Gold Star Mothers, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.