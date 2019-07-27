The Nebraska Women of Today gathered for their summer meeting on July 20 in Omaha. Attending from Fremont Area Women of Today were Maxine Turner and Shirley Brester.
State president, Hillari Zweibohmer from Omaha, presided. National awards from the June 2019 convention were presented.
Awards received by the Fremont Area Women of Today included: Shirley Brester, first trimester Fast Start for secretary and treasurer; Maxine Turner for Chapter Newsletter, Parliamentarian Fast Start; Fremont Area Women of Today Chapter for completing “Principles of Procedures” for Fast Start and “Chapter Affiliation Fee” on time and hosting membership night.
Brester was recognized for attending her first Nebraska Women of Today meeting.
Women of Today is a community service, leadership development organization open to anyone at least 18 years of age. For more information about Fremont’s chapter, contact Turner.