Around Fremont: North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club

The North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club took its annual June garden tour to the Omaha area on Wednesday, June 16. The morning began at the home of member Joan Wellensiek with members viewing her garden and enjoying coffee.

The group then visited the HOPE garden at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church. The master gardener who manages the garden provided information about the large garden. It includes over 5,000 square feet of various perennials and is a Certified Nebraska Pollinator Habitat.

In addition to the perennial garden, the church grounds has a large vegetable garden, also managed by the master gardener. In the spring, seeds of hope (vegetables) are planted by volunteers for a season of growth, mission, and service. Last year, over 10,000 pounds of garden vegetables and raspberries were given to the South Omaha Food Bank.

Two private gardens were also visited. The group not only enjoyed the many beautiful, unique plants and flowers, but various art work and bee motels placed in the gardens.

After touring the gardens, 12 members and two guests enjoyed lunch together at a restaurant. A nursery was visited in the afternoon.

