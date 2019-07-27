It is a busy time of year for the local Platte River Kids 4-H Club.
The club met April 28 at the North Bend Library. Members discussed what club project they wanted to do for their next 4-H meeting. At the May 19 meeting, club members tied blankets as a club project. The blankets will be donated to a local charity to bring someone a little happiness.
Rhett Mehaffey invited everyone to his house on June 9 to finish the planter boxes they started as a club project on March 10. Melissa Powell invited members to her house on June 16 to put together the club’s 4-H parade float.
The club was scheduled to participate in the Old Settlers Days parade on June 23, but it rained and club members didn’t want to get their float wet as they need to use it for the Dodge County Fair parade.
The Fremont 4-H Expo was held July 10-13 at Christensen Field. There were 4-H projects and animals on display.
The Dodge County Fair clean-up day was July 20. Many club members were there to help with clean up and to put things together. A hamburger and hot dog lunch was provided for everyone’s hard work.
A 4-H club meeting took place July 21. Dodge County Fair plans were discussed, including booth set up and float set up.
The next 4-H meeting will be 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the North Bend Library. New club members are always welcome to attend.