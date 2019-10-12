{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Platte River Kids

The Platte River Kids 4-H Club is about to finish a busy 4-H year.

The Dodge County Fair started on July 31 and ended on Aug. 2 with a parade.

The Nebraska State Fair took place Aug. 23 through Sept. 2 and the club had eight kids from the club participate in the state fair with projects.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A 4-H meeting was held Sept. 15 at the North Bend Library.

The week of Oct. 7-11 is National 4-H Week. On Oct. 7, 4-H members were asked to wear their 4-H shirt to school. On Oct. 8, 4-H members were asked to send a thank you note to their 4-H leader. On Oct. 9, 4-H members were asked to deliver treats to a 4-H sponsor and on Oct. 10 members were asked to spread the word. On Oct. 11 – 4-H Appreciation Day – members were encouraged to stop by the Extension office for a 4-H treat.

On Oct. 15, all 4-H achievement applications, Diamond Clover Award, camp/workshop application paperwork is due to the Extension office.

The achievement celebration will be Oct. 27 at the North Bend Auditorium. The next meeting is Nov. 24.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments