Platte River Kids
The Platte River Kids 4-H Club is about to finish a busy 4-H year.
The Dodge County Fair started on July 31 and ended on Aug. 2 with a parade.
The Nebraska State Fair took place Aug. 23 through Sept. 2 and the club had eight kids from the club participate in the state fair with projects.
You have free articles remaining.
A 4-H meeting was held Sept. 15 at the North Bend Library.
The week of Oct. 7-11 is National 4-H Week. On Oct. 7, 4-H members were asked to wear their 4-H shirt to school. On Oct. 8, 4-H members were asked to send a thank you note to their 4-H leader. On Oct. 9, 4-H members were asked to deliver treats to a 4-H sponsor and on Oct. 10 members were asked to spread the word. On Oct. 11 – 4-H Appreciation Day – members were encouraged to stop by the Extension office for a 4-H treat.
On Oct. 15, all 4-H achievement applications, Diamond Clover Award, camp/workshop application paperwork is due to the Extension office.
The achievement celebration will be Oct. 27 at the North Bend Auditorium. The next meeting is Nov. 24.