Members of the Platte Rivers Kids 4-H Club are beginning to prepare for this summer’s Dodge County Fair and camps.
The club had its first meeting of the year in January. There were 15 members present and 13 visitors.
New officers were elected. They are: Hallie Mottl, president; Lane Mehaffey, vice president; Samantha Cummings, secretary; Luke Nebuda, treasurer; Madison Moyer, news reporter; Chasity Mueller, historian. The club’s leaders are Rhet Mehaffey and Bonnie Nebuda.
Eighteen members and 13 visitors attended February’s meeting. Rhet Mehaffey invited everyone to his house in March to make planter boxes for the fair.
The next meeting was scheduled for March 17 in North Bend, but that was the same weekend that flooding came through North Bend and the surrounding area. Other 4-H club members came to North Bend to help the community recover from the flood.
The meeting on April 28 was attended by 23 members and 19 guests. The group talked about club projects and the supplies that are needed. It was announced that Syngenta had given the club a generous donation.
Club members are invited back to Mefaffey’s house at 2 p.m. June 2 to finish their planter boxes.
The next meeting is 3 p.m. May 19 at the North Bend Library.