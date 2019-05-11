The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel meeting was called together by Ruth Register on May 8 at St. James Episcopal Church.
After a luncheon served by the church ladies, Tina Walker spoke to the group about the Keene library renovation. Sue Maly won the split the pot and Shirley Flanagan won the free lunch.
After reviewing the minutes and treasurer’s report, both were approved by the membership. Wanda Samson reported on two new members who joined at the last meeting.
Scheduling coordinator, Jan Kruse, reported that Kevin Kavan would speak to the group in September on what is being done to improve school security. Sally Ganem spoke about a donation to the scholarship fund.
Norma Register reported on the holiday meals collection. Rosie Vogt collected volunteer hours from the membership.
Register informed members of which items are still needed for veterans’ Christmas bags. Cathy Chapman passed around a signup sheet for volunteers to serve snacks for Habitat for Humanity.
Nola Cox installed Samson to a new term as financial director of FAARSP. Wendy Brenner and Marta Calhoun will prepare the item for the Bridge holiday auction this year.
Members were reminded to pick up membership books, send Register pictures of volunteer work they are doing and to get their nomination forms turned in to honor a member for their work. The deadline is June 1.
Cox, Shirley Flanagan and Rhoda Holstein agreed to serve on the selection committee for the award.
Marta Calhoun spoke to the group on the importance of giving blood to help people like her who have all types of blood diseases.