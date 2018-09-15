The September meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel was held at First Congregational Church. A lunch was served by the Ladies in Fellowship Together group. Jody Horner, president of Midland University, spoke to the group on the goals, values and increased registration at the university.
The meeting was called to order by president Ruth Register. Split the pot and free lunch winners were drawn for. Marian Rohloff presented the "Remembering a Time in the Past" about a former student who came back to Nebraska to honor her.
A memorial service was held to honor the three members who passed away this last year. They were Wanda Brabec, Gen Christensen and Carol Halladay.
A check for $315, which was gathered from the coin collection program, was presented to Wanda Samson, financial director, to be passed on for the Holiday Meals Program. This extra money plus the usual donation from FAARSP will allow for nine meals this year.
Sally Ganem reported that she is working on the Salvation Army Bell Ringing schedule and would get the information out as soon as she can. Volunteers are needed for the Red Cross blood drive. Two members stepped up to assist.
Members brought in a large quantity of chocolate which is being gathered to add to the veterans in care centers Christmas bags. School supplies were the item collected at this meeting for Low Income Ministry. A large pile was delivered to them after the meeting. FAARSP voted to continue their relationship with The Bridge for their holiday auction.
Community Health Charities donations continue to come in from the membership. FAARSP has been a very strong supporter of the charity for the past six years.
Members signed up to deliver the Christmas bags to care center veterans and also take treats to Fremont and area schools during the year. A working relationship with the Key Club and Student Council of FHS and Nye Square residence is being looked into.
The next meeting is Nov. 14 at United Methodist Church. The program will be the bi-lingual program in Fremont Public Schools and cereal will be the donation item for LIM.
The meeting was adjourned by the president.