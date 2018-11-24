The November meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel was held at the United Methodist Church. Members brought in a large pile of cereal for donation to Low Income Ministry.
The church women served a lunch to the 52 members and guests in attendance. Dan Moran of Fremont Public Schools provided the program on the bi-lingual program which is provided at Washington Elementary School. Sandra Hansen provided a short story for the segment called “remembering a time in the past.” The meeting was called to order by President Ruth Register.
Michelle Grossman, executive director, and Caris Kenny, community program director of Community Health Charities, were in attendance to thank members of FAARSP for their sixth straight year of increased donations to CHC of NE, totaling $9,015 this year.
It was reported to the group, by financial and membership director Wanda Samson, that the Fremont unit had received the state award for the highest membership increase for this last year. The organization has 106 members.
Christmas bags for veterans in area care facilities are ready for delivery starting Dec. 3. Members of the Fremont High School Student Council helped with the program this year by collecting and packing the candy for the bags.
FAARSP met and offered membership to residents of Nye Square who were involved with education prior to retirement. FAARSP want to take advantage of the wisdom and knowledge they have to offer.
The membership voted to give out three $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors for the 2019 year. Member Nancy Meier introduced the “Fremont Reads” program to the group who was seeking volunteers to help read to kids.
It was reported that Register and Samson spoke to the Fremont school board updating them on what is happening in the organization. The new membership books were available for pickup at the meeting.
The next meeting will be at noon Jan. 9 at Calvary Methodist Church. After a potluck meal, cake and ice cream will be available to celebrate everyone’s birthday. Valentine’s will be made for veterans. Low Income donation for the meeting is Kleenex.