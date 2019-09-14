Retired School Personnel
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel’s meeting was held Sept. 11 at First Congregational Church. Guests were introduced with three becoming new members of the association.
The LIFT ladies served a lunch to begin the activities. The yearly memorial service honored the four members who had passed away this last year.
Kevin Kavan, FPS coordinator of school security, spoke to the group about updated and improved security in the school district. Wanda Samson won split the pot and Shirley Flanagan won the free lunch. Carol Martin won the card drawing for a free year membership.
Both the minutes and the financial report were approved. Jan Kruse and Jan Wolfe announced this would be their last year as scheduling coordinators. A search will begin for replacements.
Janet Kletke informed group signup for bell ringers will be at the November meeting. Norma Register presented Samson the money collected for 10 holiday meals this year.
Signup sheets were sent around to have members sign up for when they would like to help deliver veterans Christmas bags and Valentines candy/cards. Fremont and area schools will be receiving thank you treats from FAARSP between September and April. Donated school supplies will be taken to the Presbyterian Church to be used for next year’s backpack program.
Wendy Brenner and Marta Calhoun completed the Christmas decoration and had it on display. The project was delivered to The Bridge for their yearly auction. The two members agreed to do a project for future years.
Ruth Register, coordinator for the CHAD charity drive that they had done for the past seven years, was now over $10,000. Donations have increased every year of their participation. Robin Ritter of UYSS contacted the group about some volunteer help one day a week.
A motion was passed to have identification pins to be made for members to wear when out in the community doing service work. Another motion passed to put a word search book into veterans Christmas bags.
A final motion that was passed was to make a change in scholarships given. One scholarship will be given to an applicant for a trade school. Members recognized the need to work with students wanting to pursue other educational objectives other than becoming a teacher.
The next meeting will be Nov. 13 at United Methodist Church. Meeting adjourned.