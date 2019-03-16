The March meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel was held at the Main Street Education Building and a lunch of chili and cinnamon rolls was enjoyed by all.
Guests were introduced with two becoming new members bringing membership to 109. The group was entertained by Fremont Middle School’s award winning choral group under the direction of Jen Grenier.
Both winners of the split the pot and free lunch donated their winnings back to the scholarship fund. Cathy Chapman presented the "Remembering a Time in the Past" about the challenges of teaching in a one-room school.
Thank you notes of appreciation were read. Minutes and treasure reports were approved. Coordinators and committee chairman updated group on activities.
Leila Hybl thanked the members for their continued membership and support to KFB. Volunteer hours will be due at the May meeting. Members were reminded to get their treats to the schools as the school year is getting closer to the end. It was reported that the Valentine candy and cards had been delivered to the veterans in the 11 Fremont-area care centers.
Wendy Brenner and Marta Calhoun volunteered to do the Bridge auction project for the group to be completed by October. Wanda Samson agreed to another term as financial director for the association and will be installed at the May meeting. Members agreed to participate with the Fremont diaper drive on an individual basis with donations brought to meetings at their choice.
FAARSP was introduced to the new Community Service Member Award which will be awarded at the July awards meeting to honor a member for their outstanding service. Members were asked to send in pictures of their volunteer activities to be added to the picture boards.
The next meeting will be at noon May 8 at St. James Episcopal Church. The LifeHouse donation will be peanut butter.