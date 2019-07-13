The general meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel at noon on July 10 was held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Nancy Kloke was introduced as a visitor and guest of Ruth Register.
Katie the Comfort Dog workers served a salad luncheon to the group. Wanda Samson presented the three $1,000 scholarship winners. All were from Fremont High school this year. The 2019 FAARSP Outstanding Service Award was awarded to Ruth Register.
Mary Jane Thulin won the split the pot and donated her part back to the scholarship fund. Jo Mitteis won the free lunch. Cindy Tranmer presented the "Remembering a Time in the Past.”
Minutes were approved as corrected. The financial report was also approved. Sally Ganem thanked all the volunteers who worked on the different committees. Janet Kletke agreed to oversee bell ringers this year. Mary Saggau and Rosie Vojt showed the number of volunteer hours worked by the group in community activities and hours spent working with youth.
Norma Register, who is in charge of the holiday meals change drive, informed the group that it will be able to increase the number of meals this year, showing again an increase from last year.
Ruth Register reported on the work with the veterans on scheduling of Christmas and Valentine deliveries. Christmas bags will be packed at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Norma Register’s house. Carol Martin also reminded those that signed up for Habitat for Humanity snacks of their dates.
Members were reminded that dues were due at the July and September meeting. School supplies collected at the September meeting will be donated to the Presbyterian Church’s summer lunch backpack program next year. Life House/Low Income received a large donation of pasta products from members from this meeting.
Combined Health Agencies Drive, the new name for Community Health Charities, began at the July meeting. The group hopes to beat its donations of last year. The group was encouraged to give blood at the next blood drive on July 22-23. Members signed up to take treats to area schools throughout the year as a thank you for all they do. Samson and Marilyn Shanks volunteered to take some lotion to honorary members during September.
Membership was reminded that the yearly memorial service for members who have passed away will be in September. Members were notified that honorary member Lillian Schultz had passed away July 9.
The next meeting will be Sept. 11 at First Congregational Church. Members were encouraged to wear red, white and blue for Patriots Day. The speaker will be Kevin Kavan, FPS security director.