Barbara Gehringer quotes prolific author Mark Twain when talking about the expansion at Gallery 92 West.
“Why not go out on a limb? That’s where the fruit is.”
And with $310,000 renovation project, the Fremont Area Art Association is doing just that.
The result: A ground-level, fully accessible studio-classroom with a framing workroom and lockers where artists can store supplies. There will be American with Disabilities Act (ADA) bathrooms.
With the main-floor handicap assessable accommodations, it will be easier for more people to take part in artistic opportunities.
The renovation will be unveiled during the organization’s annual fundraiser. The public is invited to the event which starts at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Gallery 92 West. Cost is $60 per person with reservations needed by Aug. 17 and can be made by calling 402-721-7779.
“If someone is interested, they can call the gallery,” Gehringer said. “We’d love to have them join us.”
Attendees will have the first chance to see the new classroom and studio in the former Rump’s Furnace & Hardware building next door to the west of the original FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
In 2016, the FAAA bought the Rump’s building. A $28,000 grant came from the Fremont Area Community Foundation and $20,000 from the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau to help buy the building.
Renovations to the Rump building include a new steel roof and insulation.
“We took out a bunch of the old drop ceiling and an old furnace and gutted the space,” said Gehringer, FAAA executive director.
The physical structure was shored up. Some brick wall work was completed. New windows were installed as was a new door. Drywall work was done.
Gehringer said the ground level is fully accessible.
“Someone in a wheelchair could fully access everything,” she noted. “The fixtures are at that level and the bathrooms are at the handicap level.”
Such improvements are important.
“We have an aging population and whether they’re wheelchair-bound or not, more people have difficulty with a full set of stairs – and in our current space all of our studios and classrooms are either upstairs or down in the basement,” Gehringer said.
Accommodations have been made throughout the years with classes moved to the gallery space in the east part of the structure.
“But with traffic going through, it’s just not ideal for a classroom setting,” Gehringer said. “Now everyone can use this new space that’s built to be a studio.”
Those in a wheelchair can come through the original FAAA building and go through to the west side.
A doorway now connects the two buildings via the Dugan Gallery.
There are other advantages to the renovation.
“The room itself has huge skylights, which provide north, natural light, which is excellent for artmaking,” Gehringer said. “It’s really bright. We have a nice display wall in that space and we hope to put work from all of our classes to show what can be done and entice others to join us.”
Other work was done, too.
“We re-poured the concrete by the alleyway so the back door no longer has a step,” Gehringer said.
Thus, people in wheelchairs could access the studio-classroom this way, too.
A new garage door was added to the building. That part of the building will remain as a garage and serve as a place through which artists can bring their work for new exhibits.
“If it’s raining or snowing or windy, we can back into the garage and unload artwork inside the building,” Gehringer said.
The garage area also can be a place where artists would spray their work or a place for a raku (pottery) kiln.
Those who attend the fundraiser will first meet in the FAAA building, where a night of activities will commence.
“We have invited about 20 different restaurants in the area to come show off their culinary artistry for our guests and provide samples,” Gehringer said. “And we’ll be in our space for about two hours and go to the Fremont Opera House for a live auction and entertainment and dessert.”
Event proceeds will go toward paying for the rest of the renovation of the new space and into the general operations fund.
Fundraising has taken place for a while and in July, the FAAA had a ceremonial “Breaking of the Wall” event. Major donors were invited. A $100,000 gift came from Dale and Fern Olson and Don and Jan Hinds donated $50,000.
Officials from the community foundation and convention and visitors bureau were invited since those organizations helped the FAAA buy the former Rump’s building.
“We wanted them to be part of it,” she said. “We thought they could get a sneak peek since they were instrumental in allowing us to pursue that dream.”
Gehringer commended Fremonter Jane Dugan.
“She’s the one who pounded the pavement and gathered several $5,000 donations. She single-handedly raised almost half the money to buy the building,” Gehringer said.
Gehringer also is writing grant proposals to help pay for the renovation.
“We’re trying hard not to go into debt to do this,” she said.
Funds are being raised to complete what’s taking place. The next phase will include moving the FAAA gift shop to street level and making more gallery space.
Gehringer said, however, that the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is requiring $95,000 worth of work to the main gallery (east side) of the FAAA building to bring it up to code before the next phase of renovations can be completed on the west building.
The FAAA director is pleased to see how much work already has transpired in less than two years.
“We were first offered the (Rump’s) building in February 2016 and to have part of it be open by August 2018 speaks so highly of our community and the belief they have of the arts and of us as an organization,” Gehringer said.
She also noted that studies are showing that people move to communities that have art and stay in communities that support the arts.
“It’s a big piece of the economy and an important piece,” Gehringer said. “People in Fremont believe that or we wouldn’t be this far, this fast.”
She appreciates the donors, comparing their efforts to the Twain quote.
“All of those donors went out on a limb with us to buy that building and see what the space could become,” she said. “Now, the fruit of that labor is sweet indeed.”