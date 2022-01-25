Art association has new executive director

Lindi Janulewicz will need to make room in her new office for some special artwork.

But that shouldn’t be too tough for the new executive director of the Fremont Area Art Association.

Janulewicz assumed her new role on Jan. 10. Her daughter, Tilly, is excited about taking kids’ classes at the art association.

And the 8-year-old already has a project in mind.

“If I do a really good job and really take my time and make a really beautiful painting, will you hang it at your new art museum?” Tilly asked.

Janulewicz plans to make room for the artwork in her office.

It will be a new work of art in a building that has long showcased artists’ works in its galleries.

Janulewicz is excited about the opportunity to work for the nonprofit organization launched in 1960.

Since its inception, the association has hosted a multitude of exhibits featuring works by local, state, national and even internationally known artists.

The FAAA also hosts artists’ receptions and competitions.

It offers wide array of classes for people with different interests and is part of community events, like those at Christmas and Halloween.

The downtown FAAA building also houses the Art Emporium, where a variety of different works of art are sold.

Janulewicz’s connections to Fremont goes back years. She lives in Omaha, but grew up in Fremont.

“My family moved to Fremont when I was 3 so it’s home to me,” she said.

Janulewicz graduated from Fremont High School in 2000.

In 2004, she graduated from Omaha’s Creighton University with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism/mass communications with an emphasis in public relations and graphic arts.

“I started working at Interiors Joan and Associates right after I graduated. I joined their team as their marketing director,” Janulewicz said.

In January 2019, she had the opportunity to purchase the company with her business partner’s granddaughter, Kris Patton.

Together, they owned the company, which became a third-generation family owned company.

“That was a special experience,” she said.

Janulewicz had the opportunity to sell her half of the company to Patton in December 2021.

“As we were going through the process of me selling my half of the company to my partner and walking through that whole process, I was thinking about what would be next and where God wanted me to be,” Janulewicz said.

Janulewicz’s parents, Mark and Melissa Johannsen, are art association members.

As members, they receive the association newsletter, which announced that then-FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson was taking a job with the City of Fremont. In turn, the FAAA executive director position was open.

Janulewicz’s mom circled, highlighted and drew arrows on that announcement and sent it to her in the mail.

“This is you,” her mom wrote. “This is God’s plan for you.”

Johannsen encouraged her daughter to contact FAAA Board President Cathy Saeger.

“I went through the formal interview process with the board, which was like coming home,” she said. “Many of my former teachers, my principal (Gary Bolton), were on the committee to interview me. It was wonderful to connect with people who already knew me and meet new faces.”

Janulewicz knew the road she should take.

“I believe God and mom – the two you should always listen to – were pointing me here, that this was the right position and the path for me,” Janulewicz said. “It was meant to be for sure.”

Janulewicz likes so many aspects of the art association.

“The thing that strikes me the most is the people,” she said. “There are such incredibly talented, passionate and kind people involved with this organization.”

Working with a board is nothing new to Janulewicz.

“I have had the privilege of being involved with a lot of committees and boards and this particular group is very special,” she said. “They work well together. They’re very passionate about art and the success of the organization.”

They’ve extended a very warm welcome.

“I’ve been folded in with open arms and that means the world to me,” Janulewicz said.

Saeger expressed appreciation for Janulewicz.

“Lindi’s education, experience, creativity and passion will be a wonderful addition to our organization,” Saeger said. “Her 18 years as a marketing director, along with her experience as a small business owner will be a great asset to the gallery.”

Janulewicz said she looks forward to continuing the great work Olson did in regard to bringing incredible art to the gallery for the community and beyond to enjoy.

The new executive director is already getting ideas as she learns more about the art association.

“My head is spinning with ideas and I’m learning a lot and I have a lot yet to learn,” she said.

Her initial inspiration includes growing the FAAA’s membership and continuing to seek ways to use the space in the best way possible.

“We have a gorgeous facility and a lot of very usable space that our membership can utilize for art creation and art education,” she said.

Like many organizations, FAAA is looking to grow financially and in its membership base.

Janulewicz said she appreciates the artistic talent found in Fremont and the surrounding area.

“I wish to continue to promote them and give them a place to share their passion with fellow artists and art appreciators,” she said.

Janulewicz added that she and her husband, Dan, have a daughter who loves art. Tilly attended the downtown Fremont Halloween walk last fall and had her face painted.

Now, Tilly looks forward to creating a work of art for her mom’s office.

The FAAA gallery is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.92west.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.