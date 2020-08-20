Art association hosts member show

The gallery is open for viewing. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required. Hand sanitizer is available. Guests are asked to sanitize their hands upon entering the building. There is a maximum of 10 guests at a time. Guests must maintain a 6-foot distance and complete a questionnaire.

Open spaces include the Hinds and Dugan galleries and the Art Emporium, where artists’ work are sold. No food or drinks are allowed in the building.

Olson noted that as artists were bringing in their works to display, she was reminded of the community the FAAA was founded upon.

“Our beginning was driven by a sense of passion for the visual arts as well as unity through artistic community,” she said. “With each guest who walks through the doors, each conversation or artistic exchange we enter into, we continue to build our intricate web of community.”

The Fremont Area Art Association was organized in 1960 by a group of people who wanted to support each other in their artistic endeavors.

That focus turned outward in the 1970s to include people who appreciate and support art.

Those with questions or seeking more information about the FAAA may email: gallery92west@92west.org.

