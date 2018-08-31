Probably the first thing most people notice is the light.
It fills the expanded space of the Fremont Area Art Association building. Light brightens long tables and reflects the shine of the polished, original, hard-wood flooring.
The art association recently unveiled its $310,000 expansion and renovation project which includes a ground-level, fully accessible studio-classroom with a framing workroom. The project also includes new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) bathrooms.
Lockers — where artists can store supplies — will be installed in the area situated in the former Rump’s Furnace & Hardware building which adjoins the original FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St. Both are located in downtown Fremont.
An unveiling of the newly refurbished space took place during a Saturday gala that included appetizers by different restaurants in the existing and recently renovated areas. A live auction with desserts followed at Fremont Opera House; 190 people attended the event.
A ballpark estimate of more than $30,000 was raised during the gala, said Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director.
Funds raised will go toward paying for the recent addition. Some will go toward general operations.
Anything above that will go toward Phase II which involves making corrections to the original FAAA building as required by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.
Gehringer said the fire marshal is requiring $95,000 worth of work to the original main gallery (east end) of the FAAA building to bring it up to code before any more renovations can be made in the former Rump’s building.
The original art building must have another exit — an enclosed staircase from the southeast side of the second floor to the main floor and from there down into the south end of the basement.
“Because our building is longer than 75 feet, you need two forms of egress that go outdoors,” Gehringer said. “We have one that goes directly to the alley (on the structure’s north side), but we don’t have one on the south end of the building that gets you outside.”
A pottery and fiber arts studio is in the basement and there is an exit on the north side.
But if artists were in the south end of the basement, they’d need to come up through the middle of the main floor to get outdoors.
Similarly, someone on the south side of second floor, where the gift shop and office is located, also would need to go down to the middle of the main floor to get outside.
That could be a problem if the main floor was on fire.
With the new exit, people on the south ends of the building — whether upstairs or downstairs — will have access to a door that goes directly outdoors to the sidewalk.
The required staircase will allow the art association to remove one that’s situated right in the middle of the main floor gallery.
Gehringer sees benefits of removing that staircase, which is distracting and not conducive to looking at art.
“That will be gone and open up that space,” she said. “It will be a much more professional-looking gallery space, but we’re still keeping the historic tin ceiling and the feel of this old building in a really nice, more modern gallery space.”
The art association building will need other work.
“We need to enclose the upstairs, which now is open to the gallery below,” Gehringer said.
For years, people have been able to look over a railing on the second floor to the ground-level gallery.
That second floor — which is now open — must be enclosed with a wall that goes to the ceiling and which will delay a fire for at least an hour.
“If the main floor was on fire, there’s nothing to stop it from getting to the second floor,” Gehringer said. “If there’s a wall, it will delay (the fire) for at least an hour.”
In addition, a different fire alarm system will need to be added.
A mechanical room must be enclosed with a door that has a one-hour fire code on it.
Gehringer cites the importance of the work.
“We want our building to be safe,” Gehringer said. “We’re investing in staying here for a long time.”
She notes another benefit.
“It’s giving us the opportunity to make the gallery space even more spectacular than it already is,” Gehringer said.
Gehringer said the art association learned about the code corrections when submitting plans for the former Rump’s building renovations to the State Fire Marshal.
Because the two buildings are connected, they have become one building.
“So we have to bring the existing part up to code and make those corrections,” Gehringer said. “We had to sign a letter of intent to make those corrections by December 2022.”
Work already was being done on the remodel of the Rump’s building when the report came back from the State Fire Marshal’s office about the needed code corrections.
Gehringer also said that the upstairs area, where the office and gift shop are, could become a place for a multipurpose room for meetings or a small class.
Those plans are tentative.
The north end of the upstairs space in the original building will remain as a classroom. The association also plans to move the gift shop to the ground level in the former Rump’s building.