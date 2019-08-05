The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a Laurel Burch dogs art class for kids from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17.
The class, designed for ages 7-18, will be led by local artist, Mary Ringenberg. Burch was a self-taught painter/folk artist. Her work is bold and colorful, and can be found on products such as clothing, jewelry and dishes. One of her favorite subject matters was animals, particularly cats and dogs.
Students will learn about Burch and create their own colorful dog collages. They can also bring a photo of their own dog to share and to use as inspiration.
Ringenberg has earned degrees in art, journalism and advertising and specializes in working with pastels, acrylic painting, collage and assemblage art. She has taught a number of children’s art classes through the Fremont Art Association, Keene Memorial Library and in Lincoln.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Aug. 14. Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.