The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a paper sack books class for kids from 1-3 p.m. April 20.
The class, designed for ages 7-18, will be led by local artist, Mary Ringenberg. Students will create a memory keepsake book using brown paper sacks, ribbons and scrapbook paper.
Ringenberg has earned degrees in art, journalism and advertising, and specializes in working with pastels, acrylic painting, collage and assemblage art. She has taught a number of children’s art classes through the Fremont Art Association, Keene Memorial Library and in Lincoln.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than April 17. Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab on the organization’s website: www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.