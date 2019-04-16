The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a drip trees landscapes class for ages 13-adult from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.
Instruction will be given by local artist, Monica Baxter. Students will create up to three 9-by-12-inch expressive landscapes using acrylic paint and a variety of tools. All supplies are included.
Baxter is a retired art teacher having taught for over 30 years at the high-school level. She loves to paint and draw and likes to explore various media in new ways, but always comes back to acrylic, oil and watercolor.
The cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than April 19.
Download the registration form on the classes/workshops page of the FAAA website, www.92west.org. You also may register by calling the gallery at 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.