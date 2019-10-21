The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a macramé class for ages 14-adult from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7.
Instruction will be given by local artist, Cyndy Koerber. This class will give instruction on the completion of an easy-to-make wall hanging (approximately 8-by-22 inches). A pattern will be provided or students can “free style” and create their own design. All supplies are included.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Oct. 31. The registration form may be downloaded on the classes/workshops page of the FAAA website, www.92west.org. You also may register by calling the gallery at 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.