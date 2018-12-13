The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
Beef bourguignon, winter salad with toasted walnuts, gorgonzola and cranberries, and peppermint trifle will be served. Yankee Peddler West and the Christensen Corporation will sponsor the event. Food will be prepared by Kerstin O’Connor and Barbara Christensen. The cost is $12 per person.
The guest speaker will be Therese Straseki, this month’s Hinds Gallery artist. Straseski’s mixed-media art, “The Bridges,” photography exhibit and loft artist Donna Kriete’s work are on display through December.
Luncheon reservations may be made by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.