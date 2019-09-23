The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a four-session still-life painting class, “Don’t Eat Your Vegetables – Paint Them,” on Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
The choice of an afternoon (2-4:30 p.m.) or evening (6-8:30 p.m.) class is available. Instruction will be given by local artist, Karen Thurlow.
The object of the class is to learn how to use the paint, how to start, how to finish and everything in between. Color, composition, techniques and more will be put into action. You will learn to paint from life, not a picture. If you can master the still life, you are ready to paint anything else with confidence.
Instruction is suitable for both beginning and advanced students. Demos will be given using acrylic paint but oil painters are welcome.
The cost is $80 for members and $95 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Sept. 30. Check for supplies needed and download the registration form on the classes-workshops page at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.