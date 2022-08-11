Art association plans 'Starry Night' gala fundraiser

Lindi Janulewicz paints a descriptive picture of a starry gala designed to be fun, while benefiting a local arts organization.

The public is invited to “Gallery Glampout – A Night Under the Stars.” The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Fremont Area Art Association building at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Cocktails and heavy hors d’ oeuvres from many area restaurants, games and a silent auction start at 5:30 p.m. The program and live auction starts at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is based on Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting. Guests are encouraged to dress in the glitzy campout wear theme and a costume contest will take place.

Event proceeds will benefit the art association, which promotes visual art and education in the community.

Much of the FAAA’s programming is offered free of charge and includes monthly exhibits and receptions, said Janulewicz, executive director.

It also includes Art in the Park during the John C. Fremont Days Festival and participation in MainStreet Fremont holiday events, along with partnering with other organizations to bring artistic awareness and experiences to children and adults.

Monday, Aug. 15, is the last date to purchase tickets. The tickets may be purchased online at: 92west.org or by calling the gallery at 402-721-7779 by 4 p.m. Monday.

Individual tickets are $75. Tables are offered at $600 and a variety of sponsorships are available starting at $500. Those unable to attend the event may make a 100% tax deductible donation to the gallery through its FUNd Art Campaign.

The FAAA was organized in 1960 by nine founding members. In 1979, the organization bought the building at 92 W. Sixth St., now home to Gallery 92 West.

Inside the FAAA building are two galleries, the Art Emporium gift shop and newly renovated classrooms.

Duane and Helen Krause and Mark and Melissa Johannsen are serving in the inaugural role as honorary chairs for the event.

Janulewicz expressed appreciation for all those involved in the event.

“We are so excited for this year’s gala!” Janulewicz said. “So many people have come together and supported our efforts to make this a memorable evening for all of our guests. My heartfelt thanks go out especially to the individuals and community partners who have graciously supported FAAA and the gallery during this year’s gala!”

Van Gogh was a Dutch, post-impressionist painter who posthumously became one of the most famous figures in western art history. “Starry Night” is considered to be one of his greatest paintings.