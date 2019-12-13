The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19.
Baked ham, roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread dressing, corn pudding, and slab apple pie and ice cream with cinnamon sauce prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. The cost is $12 per person.
Several artists from both the Passageway Gallery of Omaha’s Old Market and Living Lace of Omaha will speak. Both groups have art on display at Gallery 92 West through December.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Dec. 17 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.