The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18.
Chicken salad croissants, potato chips, strawberry romaine salad with red wine vinaigrette and brown sundaes prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. In honor of her birthday, FAAA member, Joanne Thietje, is sponsoring the lunch. The cost is $12 per person.
Exhibiting artists, Lois Smith, Deb Monfelt and Elijah Swanson will speak. Their paintings are on display in the Hinds and Dugan Gallery through July along with works by Loft Artist Mary Ann Grace.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than July 16 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.