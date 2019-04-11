The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18.
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn casserole and banana pudding parfait prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. The cost is $12 per person.
Aimee Junck from Fremont Mosaic and representatives of the Prairie Piecemakers Quilt and Needlework Guild will speak. The gallery is filled with textile work of the guild and the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Selection Show. Both exhibits will be on view until April 29.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than April 16. Call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.