The Fremont Area Art Association will host a two-session “Getting Color on the Paper” workshop for young artists.
The class will meet July 17 and 24. The same class will be offered for two different age groups: 9:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-11 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Ages are suggested, but flexible. Columbus watercolor artist, Lois Smith, will instruct.
This workshop will give students an introduction and practice with techniques, tools and lots of color. The first day is devoted to watercolor; the second to drawing. All professional-grade materials are supplied and included in the fee. Students are invited to bring a sketchbook and a small fold-up camping stool, if they have them.
Guided by inspiration from her creative grandmother, Smith has developed a distinctive and expressive painting style that has evolved over time through taking workshops with nationally known artists.
Smith has been named a signature member of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs, and was juried into the 25-member Impact Nebraska Artists. She has received the All Nebraska Artist designation and was given the Citizen Volunteer Award by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce in recognition of her art support to the youth of the city.
The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than July 10. Learn more class details and download a registration form on the classes-workshops page at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.