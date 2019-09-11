The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a yarn painting class for kids from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21.
The class, designed for ages 7-18, will be led by local artist, Mary Ringenberg. Nierikas are traditional yarn paintings made by the huichol people of Mexico. Students will explore the history of this art and create their own yarn paintings.
Ringenberg has earned degrees in art, journalism and advertising and specializes in working with pastels, acrylic paintings, collage and assemblage art. She has taught a number of children’s art classes through the Fremont Art Association, Keene Memorial Library and in Lincoln.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Sept. 18. Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab at www.92west.org or you may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.