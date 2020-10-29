 Skip to main content
Art association receives grant
Art association receives grant

The Fremont Area Art Association is one of 74 organizations in the state to receive help through Humanities Nebraska.

Humanities Nebraska recently provided an additional $308,956 in relief grants to organizations, each of which continues to battle the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fremont’s art association was awarded $1,000.

Angie Olson, executive director of the art association, expressed her thanks.

“We are grateful for the support of Humanities Nebraska,” Olson told the Fremont Tribune. “The Art Emporium gift shop is open for shoppers, but the pandemic has canceled most of the gallery’s revenue builders. This recent grant from Humanities Nebraska will help cover operating expenses and is a tremendous help. We are happy to continue being a part of the downtown Fremont culture.”

Cultural institutions across the state are facing financial struggles and more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two-week application window.

In a prepared statement, Humanities Nebraska stated that funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE).

That funding, in turn, was matched by an anonymous donor.

Angie Olson

Olson

“Humanities Nebraska is grateful to our partners at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, who recognized the continuing operational challenges facing cultural nonprofits,” said Chris Sommerich, HN executive director.

Sommerich said such nonprofits have endured prolonged closures, reduced revenues and other factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support from the NCE along with the generous anonymous donation will help groups retain staff, pay bills and provide funding as everyone finds their way forward, Sommerich noted.

NCE executive director Kyle Cartwright said the board of directors met in a special session to determine how to best support the sustainability of the cultural sector.

Besides the art association, several other entities received funds, including the Strategic Air and Space Museum at Ashland, which received $5,000. Several Omaha and Lincoln entities received funds as well.

The FAAA was organized in 1960 as a non-profit organization and had its first public art exhibit in 1963.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

