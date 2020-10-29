Art association receives grant

The Fremont Area Art Association is one of 74 organizations in the state to receive help through Humanities Nebraska.

Humanities Nebraska recently provided an additional $308,956 in relief grants to organizations, each of which continues to battle the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fremont’s art association was awarded $1,000.

Angie Olson, executive director of the art association, expressed her thanks.

“We are grateful for the support of Humanities Nebraska,” Olson told the Fremont Tribune. “The Art Emporium gift shop is open for shoppers, but the pandemic has canceled most of the gallery’s revenue builders. This recent grant from Humanities Nebraska will help cover operating expenses and is a tremendous help. We are happy to continue being a part of the downtown Fremont culture.”

Cultural institutions across the state are facing financial struggles and more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two-week application window.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a prepared statement, Humanities Nebraska stated that funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE).

That funding, in turn, was matched by an anonymous donor.