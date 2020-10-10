Art association shows in place

She found the 1950s and 1960s a wonderful time to paint. Stilwell had opportunities to hang her works in Omaha, including at First National Bank, where she sold several of her works.

She uses acrylic, chalk, oil, watercolor paints, pastels and graphite resins to create her paintings.

Two of her favorite pieces in the show are: “Canopy,” which features animals and leaves and “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

When not painting, Stilwell enjoys her dogs, playing bridge and golf, and bowling.

Photographers displaying their work in the Dugan Gallery include Jen Christensen, whose photos include scenes of dogs like the lighthearted Vinnie.

For more than two years, Christensen has volunteered her time and photography skills to the local Fremont rescue organization, FurEver Home, Inc.

In her artist’s statement, Christensen said she loves being able to help homeless animals and their forever families by sharing the best photos of them as possible. When not taking photos, she spends time with her husband and two cats.

Photographer Karen Kader was gifted with a camera in 2013.