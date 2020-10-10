Art association shows in place

For more than seven decades, Connie Stilwell has been creating art.
Now, a selection of her work is on view at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont. The public may see her paintings in the Hinds Gallery of the building at 92 W. Sixth St.
At the same time, visitors to the Fremont Area Art Association building can see a variety of works by Nebraska photographers in Dugan Gallery. Admission is free to these October exhibits.
FAAA President Lisa Lubker is excited about the displays.
“We are thrilled to have Connie Stilwell featured in the main gallery this month,” Lubker said. “Her paintings represent 76 years of passion for this art.”
Stilwell, who celebrated her 85th birthday on Oct. 4, was just 6 years old when she started painting at Omaha Rose Hill Elementary School.
An FAAA newsletter tells how Goldie McCaubbre, a traveling Omaha Public Schools art instructor, would be a major influence on Stilwell’s early artwork.
McCaubbre described Stilwell as a “natural” when it came to creating art.
Shortly thereafter, Stilwell won a $30 contest for young artists at Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha in 1941.
Stilwell would earn a teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a registered nurse degree from Methodist Hospital.
She found the 1950s and 1960s a wonderful time to paint. Stilwell had opportunities to hang her works in Omaha, including at First National Bank, where she sold several of her works.
She uses acrylic, chalk, oil, watercolor paints, pastels and graphite resins to create her paintings.
Two of her favorite pieces in the show are: “Canopy,” which features animals and leaves and “Who Let the Dogs Out.”
When not painting, Stilwell enjoys her dogs, playing bridge and golf, and bowling.
Photographers displaying their work in the Dugan Gallery include Jen Christensen, whose photos include scenes of dogs like the lighthearted Vinnie.
For more than two years, Christensen has volunteered her time and photography skills to the local Fremont rescue organization, FurEver Home, Inc.
In her artist’s statement, Christensen said she loves being able to help homeless animals and their forever families by sharing the best photos of them as possible. When not taking photos, she spends time with her husband and two cats.
Photographer Karen Kader was gifted with a camera in 2013.
“I awoke to a new world where I could capture the beauty I saw,” she wrote in her artist’s statement. “Having a lifelong love of nature and the means to share what I see through a lens has opened up doors I never knew there were to open.”
Her thoughtful scenes include one called “Mist” and another, “Milkweed.”
Fremonter Judi Kocour said she’s always had a passion for photography.
“I would take lots of pics and have them developed only to put them in a drawer and forget them,” she wrote in her reflections. “About two years ago, I really had an interest in landscape.”
She takes photos each morning with her camera. Her photos include one called, “Ice Break Up on the Platte.”
“Our world is turned upside down right now. I find by turning the TV off and getting outside to enjoy the beauty around us and, of course, taking nature shots, gives me a lot to be thankful for,” Kocour said.
Melanie Moree said her love of photography grew from a scrapbooking hobby, when she picked up a camera and began working to take non-blurry photos of her children.
Due to her husband’s military career, Moree lived in many different parts of the United States including the South, the Pacific Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands.
The frequent moves gave her the opportunity to photograph many landscapes.
Now, she focuses on the rural countryside in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
Lubker expressed appreciation for the artists.
“We value and embrace the diversity of mediums and artists in our geographic area,” Lubker told the Tribune. “It’s who we are and what we represent that make our community strong.”
Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Open spaces in the art association building are: the Hinds Gallery; Dugan Gallery; and Art Emporium, where artwork is for sale.
Masks are required. There is a maximum of 10 guests. Staff, volunteers and guests must sanitize hands upon entry. All guests must fill out a questionnaire. Guests must maintain a 6 foot distance. There is no open studio.
