The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a bead stringing beginner bracelet class from 1-3 p.m. May 11.
The class is intended for adults and instruction will be given by Patti Giorgi. Students will learn the basic technique for stringing beads and using flexible beading wire, crimps and crimping pliers.
Information on how to select proper materials and how to design the bracelet project will be shared. This is a chance to explore beading without a big tool/supply investments. Students will pick colors/sizes/shapes from an assortment of beads. Tools will be provided and handouts distributed.
Giorgi has been teaching knitting, crochet and various jewelry classes for Metropolitan Community College, Hobby Lobby and Michael’s for over 12 years.
The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members (plus a $5 supply fee paid directly to the instructor). Registration is requested no later than May 3. Download the registration form on the classes/workshops page of the FAAA website, www.92west.org, or you may contact the gallery by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.