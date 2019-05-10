The Fremont Area Art Association will host its monthly Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16.
Hasselback pineapple and orange ham, scalloped potatoes, creamed peas and carrots, and Platte River mud pie prepared by Dan Rosenbaum will be served. The cost is $12 per person.
The guest speaker is Becky Kinloch, FAAA member and local artist. Her mixed-media exhibit is now on display in the Hinds Gallery. The select artwork of Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing students also is on display in the Dugan Gallery.
Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Tuesday by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.