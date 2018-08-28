The Fremont Area Art Association will host a four-week “Different Strokes” watercolor workshop.
The class will meet on Thursdays, Sept. 13, 20, 27, and Oct. 4. The choice of afternoon (2-4:30 p.m.) or evening (6-8:30 p.m.) sessions is being offered.
This workshop is designed for beginning to advanced adult painters. Watercolor artist and instructor, Lois Smith, developed this workshop to explore the various styles of artists that have most influenced her work. Each week, she will demonstrate a featured artist’s style and guide students in creating a painting.
Smith lives in central Nebraska surrounded by the landscape that she loves. Guided by inspiration from her creative grandmother, Smith has developed a distinctive and expressive painting style that has evolved over time through taking workshops with nationally known artists. She shares her love for watercolor and her vivid use of color by teaching both youth and adults in groups or as individuals in her studio, through Central Community College Extended Learning Classes and the Norfolk Art Center.
The cost of the workshop is $80 for members and $90 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Sept. 6. Download the supply list and registration form at www.92west.org/classes-workshops/. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.