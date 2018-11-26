The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a picture frames and photos class for kids from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 8.
The class, designed for ages 7 and up, will be led by Katie Roberts. Students will learn a bit about mosaic art, then use foam squares to decorate a 6-by-8-inch picture frame. Their photo will be added to complete a special, personalized project. Wrapping paper and bags will be provided for gift giving.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Dec. 5.
Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab on the organization’s website: www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west.org.