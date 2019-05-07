The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a tissue paper balloon bowl class for kids from 1-3 p.m. May 18.
The class, designed for ages 7-18, will be led by local artist, Mary Ringenberg. Students will study the work of glass sculptor, Dale Chihuly, then create their own delicate tissue paper bowls.
Ringenberg has earned degrees in art, journalism and advertising and specializes in working with pastels, acrylic painting, collage and assemblage art. She has taught a number of children’s art classes through the Fremont Art Association, Keene Memorial Library and in Lincoln.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than May 15. Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.