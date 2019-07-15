The Fremont Area Art Association will host a plein air painting class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27. The class is intended for ages 18 and up and will be led by Lincoln artist, Deb Monfelt.
This class will start indoors with initial instruction, then progress outside to paint scenes inspired by downtown Fremont. The instructor will use oils, but any medium (watercolor/acrylic) is acceptable. Demonstrations and individual instruction will be provided with a final critique at the gallery.
Monfelt was born and raised on a farm in southeastern Nebraska and grew up loving the land and animals. She has studied with art history professors and nationally known artists working in watercolor, oil, acrylic, collage, mixed media and drawing.
She exhibits her art in various galleries in Nebraska and has art collections throughout the United States and Europe.
The cost is $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than July 25. Get more class details, a supply list and download a registration form on the classes-workshops page at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.