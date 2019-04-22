The Fremont Area Art Association will offer “Romancing the Stone,” an abstract painting class, for ages 12-adult, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4.
Instruction will be given by local artist, Carole DeBuse. Students will select a stone and create a painting inspired by the designs of nature. Students are asked to bring a 16-by-20-inch canvas and brushes. All other supplies will be furnished.
DeBuse has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in art education from Southern Illinois University. She has taught art for over 40 years in the Omaha Public School system and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She currently designs custom jewelry and works from her studio at Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha.
The cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than April 26. Download the registration form on the classes/workshops page at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.