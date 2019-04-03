The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a landscape photography class from 1-4 p.m. April 13. Instruction will be given by local photographer, Ken Shuster.
This class will help participants make the necessary adjustments to get the best photographs in a variety of conditions. It is important that participants be familiar with the exposure triangle and how to navigate the menus on their camera before attending the class.
The first hour of the class will be spent in the classroom with a lesson and discussion on lenses and camera settings. Students will then venture outdoors to practice and experiment.
Shuster has been taking pictures for 40 years, honing his skills by reading books and studying art gallery exhibits. He has a special interest in landscapes, architecture and wildlife and can often be found scouting local parks in the early morning hours.
The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Registration is requested by April 11. The registration form can be downloaded from the classes-workshops page of the FAAA website, www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.