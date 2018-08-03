The Fremont Area Art Association is offering a two-session pottery slab vase class from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 14 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
This pottery class is designed for students age 18 and up. A choice of 12 different patterns will be offered to construct a large (approximately 12-inch) slab vase. Slabs will be rolled out on the first day and built the second day. Designs are unlimited and can bring out unique styles and personalities.
Instruction will be given by local artist, Sue Wilcynski. Her love of pottery began 28 years ago with a class at the Joslyn Art Museum. She has taught pottery at several Arizona art associations.
The cost, which includes all supplies, is $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Aug. 8. You may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.