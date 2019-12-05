{{featured_button_text}}
The Fremont Area Art Association will offer a mixed-media snowman art class for kids from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 21.

The class, designed for ages 7-18, will be led by local artist, Mary Ringenberg. Students will use various materials (sheet music, newspaper, magazines, buttons, ribbon, stamps, doillies, etc.) to create a mixed-media snow person.

Ringenberg has earned degrees in art, journalism and advertising and specializes in working with pastels, acrylic painting, collage and assemblage art. She has taught a number of children’s art classes through the Fremont Art Association, Keene Memorial Library and in Lincoln.

The cost, which includes all supplies, is $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Dec. 18. Registration forms are available on the classes-workshops tab at www.92west.org. You also may register by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.

