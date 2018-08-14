It defied stereotypes.
On Saturday, kids were working up a sweat while playing chess.
And they were standing in line to play the game of strategy.
It was all part of the Art-Chess Day at Washington Elementary School in Fremont.
About 25 kids — from first grade through middle school — took part in the event which combined activities designed to engage youth in creative and intellectual opportunities.
First Baptist Church hosted the event in cooperation with the Fremont Area Art Association and Imaginarium, an organization which seeks to provide experiences where people can use their creativity.
“I think the coolest things was the sense of partnership,” said the Rev. Richard Crooks, pastor of First Baptist Church. “And we’re talking about doing it again.”
From 9:30 a.m. until noon, the Fremont Area Art Association provided a lesson on totem poles and had children painting gourds. The gourds later will be assembled into totem poles, which will go on display in the art gallery downtown. One also will be in the church and in the school, Crooks said.
Eventually, the youth will be able to take home their gourds.
The church received grant funding to help provide a taco lunch with fruit, vegetables, chips and homemade cupcakes — and kids could have as much as they wanted. Snacks also were provided in the morning and afternoon.
“Some of the kids were really excited, because they could have seconds on cupcakes,” Crooks said. “That was kind of a fun thing.”
Crooks also said the church, in partnership with Burger King west, purchased some coupons so children could get a free ice cream cone.
In the afternoon, Mitchell, who is president of Imaginarium, manned a big chess board with extra-large pieces. Imaginarium hosts the ChessFest each year as well as the lively time-controlled Speed Chess.
The organization has a big chess board, which it has at its end-of-the year tournament.
“You need to know how to play chess to get the most out of that sort of experience,” Mitchell said of the large chess board. “We played with a clock. So it’s kind of fun; the kids get a very physical chess game, because they’re moving a piece and rushing back to hit the clock.
“Some of them work up a little sweat.”
Mitchell enjoyed the enthusiasm of the event.
“When you think of chess, you think of a very stoic sort of game — where nothing much is interesting to watch in most cases — but the kids (at the event) are jumping around and running back and forth and very visibly excited to be playing with these giant chess pieces. And that’s tremendously gratifying to see.”
Games followed one after another at the big chess set.
Kids were lined up waiting to play chess.
What if kids didn’t know how to play chess?
No sweat.
Kori Miller, the chess-school liaison at Washington Elementary School, came to help at the event. She and her children, Zara and Zain, helped children learn to play chess at tables.
For kids not inclined to play chess, Nola Crooks provided a game called Nine Men’s Morris. The game is said to date back at least to the Roman Empire.
More than 20 volunteers helped with Saturday’s event.
Crooks also noted that the church has been partnering with Washington Elementary School for years.
“It pre-dates me,” Richard Crooks said, adding, “We’ve been trying to work with them pretty diligently for about the last year and a half — helping fill some gaps.
“We’ve taken hats, coats and gloves out for the kids,” he continued. “We have put together some packages of food staples that we’ve taken at the end of the month to help people through the gap. We’ve provided lunch for teachers and staff and taken snacks for the kids during testing. We’ve donated pencils. We’ve been trying to help support the work there.”
About 90 percent of students who attend the school receive free or reduced-price lunches, he said.
Not all children who attended the Art Chess Day were from Washington school.
Crooks also noted that the school was generous in opening its space to the event and enjoyed seeing the children’s enthusiasm.
“There was one kid who was just so proud of the gourd she made; she was so excited,” Crooks said. “That’s what was fun — and also the excitement the kids had — that they could go back and get another cupcake — just simple things that touched the kids’ lives.”