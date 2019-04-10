It is imagination captured on fabric.
In one scene, a colorful backward “S” shape seems to float amid flowers in what could be a starry nighttime sky.
Another scene features an angel, circles of various colors — and lots of wavy lines.
Other cloth canvases depict goldfish swimming not far from seahorses while bright orange octopuses seem to hover overhead.
Or fall leaves that create not only the colorful canopy in a tree, but the carpet beneath it.
All these artworks are quilts in a current show, “Prairie Piecemakers — Quilts” at Gallery 92 West in Fremont.
The public is invited to see the quilts, now on display through April 28 in the Hinds Gallery of the Fremont Area Art Association building.
Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director, encourages area residents to come and see this show.
“Gallery visitors will be wowed by the explosion of color, texture and pattern created in these truly spectacular quilts,” Gehringer said. “No two are alike, and demonstrate a wide variety of creative techniques and challenges.”
Quilt-making is recognized as an artform, states FAAA information.
Works in this exhibit were created by members of the local Prairie Piecemakers Quilt and Needlework Guild, an organization founded in Fremont in 1982.
On average, the Prairie Piecemakers membership totals more than 90 people from many area communities, the FAAA said.
The group meets at 7 p.m. on the last Monday of the month from August through April at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Various programs take place at the meetings and feature local, regional and national quilt teachers.
The programs may focus on threaded needlecrafts, history, patchwork or quilting.
Guests are welcome.
Several smaller groups are part of the Prairie Piecemakers. Each group chooses its own projects for individual or group work.
Many group projects are donated to a variety of organizations.
Members also collect items at each meeting to be donated for community service projects.
The guild supports the International Quilt Study Center in Lincoln and some members volunteer to care for the center’s quilt collection. The Prairie Piecemakers also sponsors a quilt show every two years.
In addition, members help with the Nebraska State Fair Quilt Show, providing volunteer assistance, ribbons and awards for different show categories.
The quilt show is running at the same time as the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Show. That show is in the Dugan Gallery of the FAAA building.
Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Admission is free.
Representatives from the Prairie Piecemakers will speak during the FAAA’s Third Thursday Luncheon. This month’s luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18 in the art association building. Cost is $12 per person. Seating is limited. Please call 402-721-7779 for reservations.