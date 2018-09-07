Dr. Steven Jacobsen has an eye for art.
And as an optometrist, the Fremont man may see art a little differently than others.
He’s not a full-time creator of art.
“I’m an eye doctor and a husband first,” he said.
And a dad and a grandfather.
But art has been part of his life, too.
Now, the former president and longtime member of the Fremont Area Art Association will have a display of his work in Gallery 92 West. The show runs through the end of September.
The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. today in the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Jacobsen’s work will be on view in the Dugan Gallery of the FAAA building.
Paintings by Martha Pettigrew will be on exhibit in the Hinds Gallery in the front of the building.
Admission to the exhibits is free and those who attend the reception can learn more about the artists and their work.
Pettigrew is a 1972 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who earned a bachelor of fine arts degree with an emphasis on painting and printmaking.
Information from the FAAA states that Pettigrew was formerly an illustrator for the Nebraska State Museum. She has worked as a professional fine artist since 1992, mostly as a sculptor.
The recipient of many awards and commissions, her bronze figurative pieces are in numerous city, corporate and museum collections – along with several public parks and sculpture gardens.
Pettigrew returned to painting after a stay in Mexico. Her subject matter includes barns, grain elevators, Mexican street scenes, coastal landscapes and, more recently, large abstract pieces based on land, water and geological formations.
Jacobsen said he’s honored to share a reception “with a real artist of the stature of Martha Pettigrew.”
The local man has approximately 50 works of art in his exhibit. The works include assemblages, some paintings — florals, portraits and abstracts. There are a couple of stained glass pieces and wood carvings as well.
He likes working with a variety of media.
“There is no one type of art that is ‘my thing,’” Jacobsen said. “I enjoy trying different media.”
His works can be described as creative and whimsical.
“I try to have something a little bit unusual,” he said.
One such piece might be an assemblage for the FAAA’s recent “Art Feeds the Soul” exhibit.
Jacobsen’s work, which earned first place honors, depicts how art can feed a person’s soul from a young age.
Reflecting the theme, the sculptural piece features a high chair with bib-wearing brain.
The bib is stamped with a paint-by-number Mona Lisa that could be stained with colorful “foods” that rest on a high chair tray — just above an artist’s palette.
A replica of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” helps tie together thoughts of being fed spiritually and physically.
Or perhaps of soul food.
Whatever the case, Jacobsen’s piece can produce some food for thought.
And perhaps a smile.
“If I can make other people happy or make them scratch their heads or chuckle a little bit — that feeds my soul,” he said, good-naturedly.
Jacobsen’s own appreciation of art began years ago.
“I have loved art from a very young age, but knew at age 12 that I was going to be an eye doctor,” he said.
Jacobsen received his associate of arts degree from Iowa Central Community College in North Central Iowa.
He earned a degree in optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago and is a longtime optometrist practicing in Fremont, currently at EyeCare Specialties.
In 1986, he married his wife, Debra. They have two married daughters and two granddaughters.
Jacobsen said he acquired a love of all art forms from various class instructors including: Carlos Frey, Tom Palmerton, Todd Williams, James Hamill and Bob Therien to name a few.
His affiliation with FAAA goes back several years and he’s pleased that the organization recently expanded into the former Rump’s building which adjoins the original facility. He believes Fremont is fortunate to have the art association.
“It has literally — like the mythological Phoenix — risen from the ashes of the Pathfinder Hotel explosion (on Jan. 10, 1976),” he said.
Before the FAAA had its home on Sixth Street, artists displayed their works in the Hotel Pathfinder and Fremont Mall.
An abstract painting by Jacobsen was destroyed when the Hotel Pathfinder exploded.
“But that was inconsequential to the 20 lives and 40-plus injured right across the street from Gallery 92 West, Sixth Street location,” he said. Jacobsen was FAAA president during the transition of the organization moving into the Sixth Street location. He has served on the board for the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC).
His art awards include a second place win in the FAAA’s themed and juried show “Goin’ West.” In October 2017, he had a one-man show at Andromeda Gallery in Lyons. His work also appeared in the Florence Mill Loft in Omaha, along with five other regional artists, during the August 2018 exhibit.
Jacobsen hopes area residents come to the reception to see the artwork and the newly expanded facility. And during the visit, they might just get a new view of art.